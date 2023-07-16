New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 44,068 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,068 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $292,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.