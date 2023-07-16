Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 502 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.