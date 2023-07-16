Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

