Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $580.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $533.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.81. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $584.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.11, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.33.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

