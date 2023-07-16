Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.21. The company has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.