Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,022 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $147.29 and a 52-week high of $225.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.