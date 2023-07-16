Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,189 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,636 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $84.92 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.39 and a 52-week high of $86.43. The stock has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

