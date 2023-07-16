UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 84,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,076,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.80.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $480.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.