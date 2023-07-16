Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 914 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $252.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.30 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.53.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

