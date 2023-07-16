Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $200,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $221.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.40.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.