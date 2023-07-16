Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $196,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

