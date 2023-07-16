Conning Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

