Sterling Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 25.8% during the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 41,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $34.01 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

