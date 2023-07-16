EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $587,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,548 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Stock Performance

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $130.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.46. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.