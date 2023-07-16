Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,856 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 77.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

