1,935 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,935 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 53.2% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $1,868,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $445.45 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.20 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.45.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $475.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.69.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

