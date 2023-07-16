Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 7,556 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 384.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $18.27.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

