The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.8% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.