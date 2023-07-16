North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes $300,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $241.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

