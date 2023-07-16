New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $35,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $341.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.19. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $343.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

