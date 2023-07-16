BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 818.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.53 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2319 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

