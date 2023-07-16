Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 2,914 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Trading Up 1.8 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average is $149.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

