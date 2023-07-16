New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,088 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $45,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE COF opened at $111.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.