New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 405,910 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,910 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Monster Beverage worth $43,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNST stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

