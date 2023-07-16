New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Consolidated Edison worth $38,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.51. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

