New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,068 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $292,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.30.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

