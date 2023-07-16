Cypress Capital LLC Buys 137 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.8% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 237,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

