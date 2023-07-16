BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $554,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,653.0% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 72,486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $141.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

