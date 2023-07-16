Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 75 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 266.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.32.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.