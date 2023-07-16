Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 2,344 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 96.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 96,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,644 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,252,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,168,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

