Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,998 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $137.34 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $139.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

