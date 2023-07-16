Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $81.82 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.