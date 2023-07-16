Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

