China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 104 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,037,000 after buying an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. SpectralCast reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.89.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

