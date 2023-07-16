Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 167 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $354.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 96.72, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $355.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.22 and its 200 day moving average is $278.88.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.80.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

