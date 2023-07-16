Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 1,551 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE PXD opened at $208.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.