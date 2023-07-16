Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,700 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.18.

Chart Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

