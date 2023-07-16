Baker Chad R Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baker Chad R raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

