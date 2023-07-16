New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.68 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $36,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,891,000 after buying an additional 3,428,877 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,036,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $402,421,000 after buying an additional 321,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $374,413,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

