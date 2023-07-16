BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Linde by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Linde by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Linde by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.07.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $378.58 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $383.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

