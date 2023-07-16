ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,796 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of ON Semiconductor worth $38,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.08. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $102.65. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,079,439. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

