Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $39,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.93.

ECL stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.05. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $189.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

