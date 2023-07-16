Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.87 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Price Performance

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.45. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $137.14 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

