Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

