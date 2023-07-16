Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

