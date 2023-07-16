Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.4% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Price Performance

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

