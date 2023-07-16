Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

