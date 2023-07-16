Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,844 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

