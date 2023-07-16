St. James Investment Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 5.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 417.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 193,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 156,189 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 92,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 692,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $107.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73. The stock has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.84.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

