DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,119 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 698.7% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,101,000 after purchasing an additional 622,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Waste Management stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

